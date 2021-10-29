Deadly threat in Spain for tourists. The population of killer hornets is getting out of control

Tourists vacationing in Spain will have to beware of a new deadly threat that is spreading across the country. Experts fear that deadly killer wasps are spreading in Spain at an unstoppable rate.

This Asian hornet is better known as the killer wasp. It arrived in Spain 11 years ago, and experts fear the species could spiral out of control.

Extremely deadly, the Asian hornet was responsible for 90 percent of all wasp bites.

Those who suffer from allergic reactions are at greater risk of deadly insects.

According to experts, the killer wasp could capture all of Spain by the end of this decade.

Avispasiatica.org tracks deadly creatures in Spain and predicts that insects will be widespread by 2029.

According to avispasiatica, only the Canary Islands would be protected from the threat of wasp killers.

The Asian hornet now travels south through the country at a speed of 100 km per year.

This means that popular tourist destinations, including the Costa del Sol, may soon be threatened by the invasion of Asian hornets.

The Balearic Islands have announced that they have become the first region in Europe to destroy wasps in 2020.

However, experts believe that this statement was premature. Researchers advise local authorities to be careful.

These creatures also pose a deadly threat to bees, which are already at high risk from climate change.

According to experts from the Center for Environmental Research and Forestry Application (CREAF), wasp killers can destroy an entire hive in a single attack.

Asian hornets can destroy the hive and kill up to 50 bees a day.

Hornets can pierce thin clothing, so it is recommended to stay away from any nests or single insects.

According to experts, insects are more often attracted to dark clothes, as well as the smell of sweet drinks.