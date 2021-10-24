Bulgaria imposes restrictions on tourists: the ski season is again in danger of failure

Now, to visit most public places and check into a hotel, travelers need to present a “green certificate” of a full course of vaccination or a negative PCR test. This was reported by Interfax.

“From October 24 in public places in Bulgaria will begin to require the so-called “green certificates”- a certificate in Bulgarian or English, indicating the completion of a full course of vaccination against covid with a drug approved in the country. Alternatively, a certificate of transferred covid, valid for six months, or a negative PCR test on COVID-19, made no earlier than 72 hours, or a rapid test for antigen, made in the last 48 hours,”- informs the newspaper Capital .

It is specified that in shops with the area over 300 sq.m. meters, shopping malls, restaurants, bars, spas, concert halls, theaters, museums and galleries, hotels and other public institutions will not be allowed without certificates. At the same time you will be free to visit grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, government agencies, as well as use public transport. Tourists under the age of 18 are exempt from presenting documents.

Note that Bulgaria imposes these restrictions on the eve of the winter ski season, which makes an important contribution to local GDP. And obviously, these restrictions could disrupt this season, which was already failed last year. Interestingly, Bulgaria did not follow the example of other tourism-dependent countries, such as Turkey and Egypt, which are more than tolerant of tourists, allowing them to themselves with almost no restrictions.