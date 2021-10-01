Another country has resumed flights with Egypt. Less space in the resort

HomeEGYPTAnother country has resumed flights with Egypt. Less space in the resort
Після 7-річної перерви літак лівійської державної авіакомпанії Afriqiyah Airways вилетів з Тріполі в Каїр

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Photo by Johan Van Wambeke

Civil aviation flights between Libya and Egypt have resumed after a seven-year hiatus.

According to the press service of the Mitiga airport in Tripoli, on September 30, a plane of the Libyan state airline Afriqiyah Airways took off from Tripoli to Cairo.

The press release noted that civil air transportation between the two countries will be carried out by two Libyan air carriers.

Due to the civil war and political crisis in Libya, since 2014, many embassies and diplomatic missions have curtailed their activities in the country, and international flights have been completely suspended.

Thanks to the ceasefire in Libya within the framework of the UN-sponsored dialogue in October last year and the creation of a government of national unity led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dibeybe in March this year, the country achieved relative stability.

Project assistance
