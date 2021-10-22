A cunning trick has become known that allows passengers to get their luggage at the airport first

“The last to come was the first to leave,” Thomas Lo Skiuto, a ladder worker and agent at the entrance to a regional airport in the United States, told British tourists on The Sun. The publication in its “aviation” section shares various useful tips for tourists at the airport and on the plane. This time, a topical issue is highlighted for those who hate waiting at the trunk.

There is one way to increase your chances that your bag will be the first to hit the luggage carousel – register in the last lines – says the expert. “Suitcases will always be loaded from front to back on luggage carts, so if you check in last, your bags will be in the last cart to be loaded on the plane. This means that they will be the first to be unloaded at the destination, ”the expert said.

In addition to these tips, the publication voices some other ways to get priority baggage. This is expected to be first or business class flights, as well as gaining special status in the airline by joining a club of frequent flyers who also receive priority status. It should be noted that this action is supported by some Ukrainian carriers.

However, the best way not to wait for luggage is simply not to take it and fly only with hand luggage. Tariffs additionally “provoke” tourists, including Ukrainian ones.