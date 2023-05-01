HomeEgyptA boat with dozens of tourists sank in Egypt
A boat with dozens of tourists sank in Egypt

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Yevhenii Podolskyi
Катер із десятками туристів затонув у Єгипті

In the area of the tourist city of Hurghada in Egypt, a pleasure motor boat sank, carrying 26 tourists, including foreign ones.

According to the Egyptian publication Cairo24, the tourist boat went on a boat trip in the northern part of the Red Sea. The cause of the tragedy was a hole and wind. The ship stalled, a side wave rocked the ship, then it scooped up water on board and sank to the bottom.

In total, there were 26 tourists of different nationalities, 8 crew members, and three diving instructors on board the sinking ship. Whether there were Ukrainians among them is unknown.

The captain of the boat transmitted a distress message, and the coast guard managed to come to the rescue in time. People were evacuated. Nevertheless, six people received injuries of varying severity – they were taken to the hospital for the necessary assistance.

