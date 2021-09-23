Ukrainian airline launches low cost from Kiev to Sharjah

Budget Ukrainian airline Bees Airline announced the launch of flights from Kiev to Sharjah, from October 20, 2021. It is reported that the flights will be operated twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Earlier, the Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines announced the launch of flights from Kiev to the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah from October 23, 2021. Departures are initially scheduled on Saturdays, with a second weekly flight on Wednesdays will be added from 22 December.

All passengers traveling to the UAE from Ukrainian cities must provide at check-in for the flight at the airport of departure:

an international health insurance policy confirming the coverage of the costs associated with the treatment of COVID-19 and stay in isolation in the UAE;

completed in English and mandatory printed PCR test certificate, which confirms negative COVID-19 results.

The certificate must be issued no more than 72 hours before arrival in the UAE and must be provided only by medical institutions accredited in Ukraine. This requirement does not apply to children under 12 years of age and passengers with moderate or severe disabilities.

Upon arrival, you must pass another test for COVID-19, which is done right at the airport, as well as download the AL HOSN app and register in it. Until the test result is received, you must be in self-isolation in a hotel or other place of residence.