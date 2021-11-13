HomeBELARUSTurkey orders airlines to stop selling tickets to Belarus to migrants from...
BELARUSTicketsTURKEY

Turkey orders airlines to stop selling tickets to Belarus to migrants from Iraq, Syria and Yemen

Bovtun Mariia

Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen wishing to enter Belarus from Turkish airports will not be able to do so, as the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority stops selling tickets to these territories after the route is visited by migrants and refugees trying to enter the European Union. .

Recently, many European Union leaders have urged airlines not to bring more people from the Middle East to the Belarusian capital to prevent a new migration crisis in the EU.

This situation forced the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority to freeze ticket sales until further notice.

In recent months, large numbers of migrants and refugees have managed to enter EU countries, illegally crossing the borders of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, despite the fact that many of them have been barred from entering.

Currently, a large number of people are stuck on the Polish-Belarusian border, finding themselves in difficult conditions.

Humanitarian organizations accuse the Polish authorities of violating international asylum law by pushing people back to Belarus instead of accepting their protection claims. On the other hand, the Polish authorities claim that their actions are legal.

During the plenary debate on Wednesday, November 10, members of the EU Parliament stressed that the European Union should act as a united front on the Belarusian regime, considering such a regime an inhuman instrumentalization of migrants.

EU leaders have previously accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of causing discord in the bloc. Comments from EU leaders came after the influx of migrants in Poland.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently called on EU leaders to approve expanded sanctions on Belarus and third-country airlines.

Tensions between the EU and Belarus have risen after Lukashenko forced a passenger plane to deviate from its course and land to arrest journalist Roman Protasevich.

Due to the landing of Ryanair, Belarus has also faced sanctions, which the European Union authorities have recently called for to expand. However, on Thursday, Lukashenko warned that new sanctions would be met with retaliatory measures, including stopping the transit of natural gas to Europe.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanweatherJoe Bidenplaneearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International