HomeTicketsFlydubai celebrates 10 years of flights to Ukraine
TicketsUAEUKRAINE

Flydubai celebrates 10 years of flights to Ukraine

Авіакомпанія за 10 років перевезла понад 1,5 млн пасажирів між Україною та ОАЕ

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Flydubai celebrates 10 years since its first commercial flight to Ukraine in 2011. Ukraine is an important destination for flydubai’s route network. The airline currently operates daily flights to Kiev and up to three flights a week to Odessa.

Since 2011, more than 1.5 million passengers have used the airline’s services for flights between Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Most passengers from Ukraine visit Dubai. Colombo, Male and Zanzibar are also popular travel destinations. Citizens of Ukraine apply for a visa free of charge upon arrival in the UAE, where more than 15 thousand Ukrainians now live.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations and E-Commerce at flydubai, said: “Ukraine has played an important role in the history of our airline. The first commercial business class flight landed in Kiev. In addition, it was this city that became the first destination with which we resumed regular flights after the lifting of restrictions on flights last year. ”

When booking a flydubai flight, passengers receive a free ticket for one day of EXPO 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The offer is valid for all tickets purchased from 1 September 2021 for flights on these dates.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanKabulvaccineMiddle Eastpandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International