Flydubai celebrates 10 years of flights to Ukraine

Flydubai celebrates 10 years since its first commercial flight to Ukraine in 2011. Ukraine is an important destination for flydubai’s route network. The airline currently operates daily flights to Kiev and up to three flights a week to Odessa.

Since 2011, more than 1.5 million passengers have used the airline’s services for flights between Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Most passengers from Ukraine visit Dubai. Colombo, Male and Zanzibar are also popular travel destinations. Citizens of Ukraine apply for a visa free of charge upon arrival in the UAE, where more than 15 thousand Ukrainians now live.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations and E-Commerce at flydubai, said: “Ukraine has played an important role in the history of our airline. The first commercial business class flight landed in Kiev. In addition, it was this city that became the first destination with which we resumed regular flights after the lifting of restrictions on flights last year. ”

When booking a flydubai flight, passengers receive a free ticket for one day of EXPO 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The offer is valid for all tickets purchased from 1 September 2021 for flights on these dates.