Aeroflot opens ticket sales to the Egyptian resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh

Рейси виконуватимуться щодня з 1 жовтня.

Gleb Parfenenko
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - JULY 26, 2020: Aeroflot passenger aircraft near Terminal D at the Sheremetyevo International Airport. / TASS

Aeroflot has started selling tickets for direct passenger flights from Moscow to the Egyptian resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, the carrier said.

Flights will be operated daily from October 1. According to the schedule, Aeroflot will operate one flight from Moscow to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh daily.

Since August 27, Russia has tripled the number of regular flights to Egypt to Moscow-Hurghada and Moscow-Sharm el-Sheikh – from 5 to 15 flights per week on each route in accordance with the decision of the Federal Operational Headquarters to combat coronavirus

According to Rosaviatsia, nine airlines, including Aeroflot, have been given the opportunity to fly on these routes, in addition to Russia. Previously, Aeroflot did not operate regular flights in these directions.

