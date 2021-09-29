The city of Karon in Tajikistan will be included in the UNESCO heritage list

The ancient city of Karon in the Darvaz highlands in southeastern Tajikistan will be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, CentralAsia (TJ) reports.

According to the Ministry of Culture of Tajikistan, in this regard, a scientific conference with the participation of archaeologists and researchers will be held in Darvoz district in October, at which the history of the ancient city of Karon will be discussed.

The ancient city of Karon is one of the ancient historical monuments and the ancient capital of the Darvaz kingdom. It was opened by Academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, Professor Yusufshokh Yakubov in April 2012. The city has a four thousandth history.

Karon is located in the eastern part of the Kalai-Khumb village of the Darvoz region, on the ancient caravan route to Badakhshan at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level, in the highlands of the Pyanj River. The area of ​​the city is 100 hectares.

Earlier it was reported that Karon ceased to exist in the 15th century, and it is believed that the inhabitants left it due to the depletion of water resources.