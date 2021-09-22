Sulfur emitted by the Spanish volcano can damage the lungs, the eruption can last 3 months

The eruption of the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma could last up to three months, experts said today, according to the Associated Press.

Scientists from the Institute of Volcanology in the Canary Islands said that based on calculations of the duration of previous eruptions in the archipelago, the current eruption could last up to 84 days. Like the current eruption, previous eruptions were accompanied by powerful flows of slowly moving lava and prolonged seismic activity.

The lava rivers, which in some places reach a height of 10 meters, have swallowed almost 190 buildings, most of which are houses in the countryside of the island of La Palma. The lava is now moving slowly to the coast, where more people live, and because of this, about 1,000 people were evacuated from the city of Todoke last night.

Yesterday, emergency crews tried to divert lava from residential buildings, using excavators to open a new path for it. It is unknown whether the attempt will be successful, according to BTA.

The volcano also emits 8,000 to 10,500 tons of sulfur dioxide a day, which can damage the lungs.