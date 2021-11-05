The real reason why homes in Spain have shutters – and it’s not light

Spain is a favorite vacation spot, and many often wonder why all homes in the Mediterranean country have blinds. The expert revealed the real reason for this – and it’s not sunlight.

Tourists who visit Spain, or even immigrants who have lived in the country for years, often wonder why all the windows have blinds, which is not the case in any other European country. What is the reason for this?

This is something travelers may not have seen in any other European country.

But why do all Spanish houses have shutters?

“Spaniards seem to be afraid of the light,” travel expert Carolyn Jurgens once told the Spanish newspaper El País.

Blinds are just as important to Spaniards as doors or house walls.

While they are very practical to avoid sunlight – since Spain is one of the countries with the most hours of light per year – there is another reason related to their personality.

In many countries, some homes do not have blinds or even curtains, which will seem strange to the Spaniards.

Privacy is what Spaniards value most, and it’s been a part of their culture for years.

“The traditions of Arab culture are still deeply rooted here, living inside the house and having beauty inside, like courtyards, and looking through bars,” Jurgens explained.

That’s why Spaniards are very careful and value their privacy.

Although Spaniards are known to be sociable and open, they prefer to keep certain aspects of their lives to themselves.

However, Mark Bibby Jackson of TravelBeginsAt40 revealed another reason.

“Living in the Mediterranean, I appreciate the beauty and effectiveness of blinds.

“One of the great features of Spanish blinds is that they maintain a cool temperature in the scorching heat, allowing light to enter the room.

“They also enliven the street landscape,” he said.

“In the south of the country and on the islands, where villas and houses are usually white, shutters enliven cities.

“All inland towns and villages on the island have green shutters, doors and wooden products, and along the coast you will also find blue shutters and doors that indicate that you are close to the sea, ”Mark explained.