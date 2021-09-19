More than 2,000 people were evacuated from the Canary Islands due to the volcanic eruption

More than 2,000 people have been evacuated following a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of Palma (Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands), according to Reuters.

According to information, more than 500 tourists were evacuated.

Earlier, Reuters, citing the Spanish Ministry of Defense, reported that the military has begun evacuating residents of the island with limited mobility.

A volcano erupted on an island near the village of El Paso this afternoon. The volcano emits volcanic matter, smoke and ash.

The Volcanic Institute of the Canary Islands has warned of an impending disaster after the island’s seismic activity has increased significantly. The last volcanic eruption on the island of Palma was recorded in 1971.