In Spain, 107 people were arrested, more than a ton of marijuana and its plantation were found

Наркотик вирощували в Іспанії, звідки він потрапляв на європейські ринки через Німеччини

Gleb Parfenenko
107 people were arrested during an operation to combat marijuana trafficking in Spain. It was the largest operation since the beginning of the year, involving members of the Spanish National Police, Catalonia, Europol, Germany and Albania.

Among those arrested were 19 leaders of a criminal group. More than a ton of recycled marijuana and about 25,000 plants were found during raids in Tarragona, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Castiglione. They were grown in Spain and then sent to Germany, where they were redirected throughout Europe, according to the BNR.

Most of the criminal bosses are from Albania, Germany, Sweden, Great Britain, France and Croatia. The Catalan police believe that it is possible to increase the violence in the distribution between different market groups, in which a large amount of money and illegal weapons were found.

Project assistance
