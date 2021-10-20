HomeSPAINA game inspired by the Squid Game will take place in Spain....
SPAIN

A game inspired by the Squid Game will take place in Spain. Losers will be eliminated with a paintball shot

Yevhenii Podolskyi

In October on the streets of Vigo in northwest Spain, the squid game starts. Inspired by the popular South Korean series Squid Game, the losers will be knocked out of the game by a paintball gun. The winner will receive € 3,000.

According to Spanish media reports on Tuesday, recording began on Monday. The organizers of the unusual entertainment have already received the consent of the city authorities.

According to the information provided by the organizers of the event, the company Humor Amarillo, participants in the “squid game” will earn 2,000 euros to reach the final. The winner of the entire competition will receive another 1,000 euros.

Pistol shot

Players will be divided into teams of 20 people and will be able to take part in six famous competitions in the series. To participate in the game, they must be over 16 years old and pay 22 euros to the organizer’s account.

Players eliminated from the competition will be eliminated by a paintball shot that uses paint-filled capsules instead of bullets. The first squid game starts on October 29 in Vigo. After three days, the finalists will be selected to compete in the final competition on November 1st.

