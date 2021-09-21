10-meter lava flows engulfed about 100 houses on the island of La Palma (VIDEO)

Lava from the volcano Cumbre Velha on the Canary Island of La Palma in Spain slowed down last night and did not reach the waters of the Atlantic Ocean, as predicted, according to AFP.

The fiery red stream flows slowly, at a speed of 300 meters per hour, adds the newspaper Pais. It was initially assumed that it was moving at a speed of 700 meters per hour, and there were fears that yesterday it would leak into the ocean with further explosions, adds AFP.

Along the way, lava covered about 100 houses in three cities. About 6,000 people were evacuated, but no casualties were reported.

Cumbre Velha erupts pillars of ash and smoke hundreds of meters high, as well as 6,000 to 9,000 tons of sulfur dioxide per day. To date, it has emitted 20,000 tons of sulfur dioxide. Until now, the airspace over the island is not closed.

A new crack opened last night, through which lava began to seep. This led to a new evacuation of people.

Impressive footage of lava flows reaching a height of ten meters, setting fire to trees and flooding roads, hit social networks. Some shots show lava pouring through the open windows of houses.