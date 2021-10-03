The earth has darkened due to climate change

Scientists from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, USA, point to an unexpected effect of climate change. They concluded that the Earth has become darker because energy is trapped on the surface instead of being reflected into space, the magazine writes. “Geophysical Research Letters”.

For decades, scientists have observed light reflected from the Earth’s surface and falling on the moon. The authors of the new study analyzed these data, as well as the results of satellite observations. It turns out that over the past 20 years there has been a “significant decrease in the Earth’s reflectivity,” or albedo.

Currently, our planet reflects about half a watt less light per square meter than at the turn of the century. Moreover, during the first 17 years, the figures were relatively stable, while over the past three years there has been a sharp decline of 50 percent.

Scientists hoped that warming would lead to the formation of more clouds. Their white surface effectively reflects sunlight back into space and therefore increases the albedo. However, in reality, obviously, the reverse process is happening. As the clouds become smaller, their ability to reflect light also decreases, causing the planet to become darker and hotter.

The average albedo of the Earth should be 30-35 percent. However, to date, this figure has dropped to 29.5 percent.

The authors of the study were able to determine the cause of the anomaly. They found that the number of bright and reflective low-lying clouds over the eastern Pacific Ocean decreased significantly during this period. This is the same area off the west coast of America where sea surface temperatures have risen.

Scientists note that the Earth absorbs more heat than it returns back into space. According to NASA, the energy imbalance of our planet doubled from 2005 to 2019, which threatens global climate change in the near future.