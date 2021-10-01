HomeScienceThe Black Sea is one of the worst hit by global warming
Science

The Black Sea is one of the worst hit by global warming

Gleb Parfenenko
The Black Sea is one of the worst hit by global warming

Not only the Sea of ​​Marmara is in danger, but also the Black Sea, where global warming also threatens marine life, warn Turkish scientists, quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News and other local media.

As a result of global warming, the water temperature in the Black Sea is rising abnormally, which puts marine biomes at great risk, experts warn.

A study led by a group led by Mustafa Yudzel, director of the Institute of Marine Sciences at the Middle East University, found that water temperatures in the Black Sea have risen by two degrees Celsius over the past 60 years due to climate change. If left untreated, the marine ecosystem will suffer irreversible consequences.

According to the scientist, the Black Sea is one of the seas in Europe that has suffered the most from global warming and anthropogenic factors.

The warming of the Black Sea will change the entire system of ocean currents, says Jugel. This situation will also cause anoxic (oxygen-free) water to reach the surface, he said.

This summer, Turkey faced a problem of sea slime in the Sea of ​​Marmara of unprecedented proportions. Authorities managed to clear the surface layer of mucus before the phenomenon began to grow further, but scientists have warned that although sea slime is now invisible to the naked eye, the problem has not disappeared. They explain that this is due to the lack of oxygen and the presence of large amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus in this inland sea of ​​Turkey, which causes the formation of sea mucus.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenpandemicvaccineKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International