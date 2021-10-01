The Black Sea is one of the worst hit by global warming

Not only the Sea of ​​Marmara is in danger, but also the Black Sea, where global warming also threatens marine life, warn Turkish scientists, quoted by the Hurriyet Daily News and other local media.

As a result of global warming, the water temperature in the Black Sea is rising abnormally, which puts marine biomes at great risk, experts warn.

A study led by a group led by Mustafa Yudzel, director of the Institute of Marine Sciences at the Middle East University, found that water temperatures in the Black Sea have risen by two degrees Celsius over the past 60 years due to climate change. If left untreated, the marine ecosystem will suffer irreversible consequences.

According to the scientist, the Black Sea is one of the seas in Europe that has suffered the most from global warming and anthropogenic factors.

The warming of the Black Sea will change the entire system of ocean currents, says Jugel. This situation will also cause anoxic (oxygen-free) water to reach the surface, he said.

This summer, Turkey faced a problem of sea slime in the Sea of ​​Marmara of unprecedented proportions. Authorities managed to clear the surface layer of mucus before the phenomenon began to grow further, but scientists have warned that although sea slime is now invisible to the naked eye, the problem has not disappeared. They explain that this is due to the lack of oxygen and the presence of large amounts of nitrogen and phosphorus in this inland sea of ​​Turkey, which causes the formation of sea mucus.