Gleb Parfenenko
Nobel Peace Prize winner and adviser to UN Secretary-General Rae Kwon Chun has warned of the rise of new dangerous viruses due to climate change.

“We can expect the emergence of new viruses as a result of melting ice in Siberia, Canada, in permafrost zones. We don’t know which of them we will face, which will come to life and how dangerous they are,” the scientist was quoted as saying by BGNES.

Scientists have previously warned that the planet’s ice hides parts of ancient ecosystems, including viruses. Ice, which does not melt for millions of years, certainly protects against viruses – both harmless to humans and extremely dangerous.

