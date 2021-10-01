Climatologists have predicted the extinction of mankind in 500 years

American and British climatologists have modeled possible scenarios of global warming and predicted the extinction of humanity in five centuries; The results of the research are published in the Wiley online library.

Experts have created three models of possible climate change on Earth. According to one of them, humanity will die in 500 years. “The earth will change so much that we will have to fight for the survival and preservation of our historically and geographically rooted cultures,” the scientists said. They predict that in a few centuries part of the planet will become uninhabitable. Due to the reduction in the area of ​​fertile land, people will have to face a shortage of some crops, including wheat and potatoes, researchers say.

Experts called on countries to join forces in the fight against global warming.

Earlier, European researchers named an age group that would be a major victim of global warming. According to them, floods, fires and other natural disasters will significantly affect generations under the age of 40, but most of all – children.