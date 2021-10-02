A powerful earthquake struck Fiji

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake was recorded near the Fiji and Vanuatu archipelagos. This was announced on Saturday by the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake occurred at 18:29 local time (9:29 Bulgarian time). According to the data, the epicenter was located 481.7 km northwest of the Fiji capital Suva (with a population of about 77.3 thousand people). The hypocenter is located at a depth of 487 km, according to “Focus”.

There is no information about the threat of a tsunami, or about the victims, or about material damage.