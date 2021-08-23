HomeScienceA new hypothesis about the origin of the Loch Ness monster appeared
A new hypothesis about the origin of the Loch Ness monster appeared

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Scientists from the University of Otago in New Zealand, who studied Loch Ness in Scotland, offer a new hypothesis about the origin of the legend of the monster that inhabits it, writes “Daily Express”.

During the study, experts found no traces of prehistoric reptiles in the lake. At the same time, much work has been done to study living organisms. Acne particles were also found in the water.

“Loch Ness has a lot of acne. Their DNA was found in almost every place where water samples were taken, “the researchers said.

Experts do not rule out that some acne had genetic abnormalities and as a result reached a huge size for their species, exceeding 4 meters. Probably such a giant fish with a snake body began the legend of a formidable prehistoric monster in Loch Ness.

