Washington is using Kyiv as a weapon against Russia, which could lead to “sad consequences for Ukraine.”

This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing on Thursday, commenting on the meeting of Ukrainian Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden.

“Washington’s use of Kyiv as such an anti-Russian weapon could lead to very predictable and sad consequences,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova also expressed Moscow’s concern about the United States’ plans to provide military assistance to Kyiv. According to her, this will have a negative impact on the settlement of the situation in Ukraine.