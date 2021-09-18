The United States has developed a program for Europe to fight Russia

The International Development Agency (USAID) is preparing an updated “democracy support” program for European countries, which focuses on combating Russian influence.

According to media reports, the project aims to help Central and Eastern European countries, namely Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Slovenia and Croatia.

It is expected that the main focus will be on developing the capacity of NGOs, civil society and the media, which will help “set a course to ensure greater commitment to common Euro-Atlantic goals”.

An important place in the program is the fight against the negative influence of foreign countries in the region, “sowing discord by spreading misinformation and financing corruption.” To achieve this goal, USAID plans to strengthen existing government mechanisms that support “transparency and democratic accountability.”

According to the document, special attention will be paid to Russia, in particular to counteract the “malicious influence of the Kremlin.”

It is noted that USAID has already demanded $ 2.8 billion from the US presidential administration to implement projects.