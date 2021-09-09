HomeRUSSIARussia plans to launch Nord Stream 2 from October 1
Russia plans to launch Nord Stream 2 from October 1

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Photo: Alexander Chizhenok / shutterstock

Russia’s Gazprom wants to start transporting gas on one of the branches of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline to Germany on October 1, Bloomberg reports, based on information from people familiar with the company’s plans.

Gas must be launched on both lines of the gas pipeline by December 1, the agency adds.

Bloomberg sources asked not to reveal their identities. Gazprom did not comment on the reports.

What will Germany do?

Bloomberg notes that when gas transmitted via NS2 enters the European grid, it ultimately depends on the decision of the German regulator. He adds that the pipeline must also obtain the necessary technical and insurance certificates.

Construction of NS2 is coming to an end, this week Gazprom announced preparations for the descent of the last section of the pipe from the second thread of the structure to the base. The next stage will be the connection of the Danish and German sections of the pipeline and acceptance work, – the agency writes.

Gazprom has already announced that it can transport 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas via NS2 this year.

Delays and the threat of sanctions

It was originally planned to launch in 2019, but its completion was postponed due to the threat of US sanctions looming over contractors, according to Bloomberg. He added that the situation had changed after US President Joe Biden decided to lift some sanctions in May this year and then signed an agreement with Germany, promising to respond if Russia tried to blackmail Ukraine through energy transfers.

Completion of this long-awaited but highly controversial pipeline is also a victory for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has supported the project for 10 years, despite criticism from key allies, including the United States, according to Bloomberg.

