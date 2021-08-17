A video of a Russian plane crashing with a burning engine has appeared (Video)

The plane of the new model crashed near Moscow during the tests . Three people died in the plane crash.

The IL-112 military transport vehicle was the only working prototype of this model of aircraft, which Russia wants to replace the massive An-26.

Amateur footage from the incident shows how the engine of the plane catches fire. He leans sharply to the right and falls into a forest of relatively small height. A little later you can see the flames and a ball of smoke. On board were two test pilots and a flight engineer who participated in the first flight of the IL-112 in early 2019.