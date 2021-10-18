A sixth-grader shot at a school in Russia

Four weeks after the bloody attack on a university in the Russian city of Perm in the Urals, a sixth-grader in the same region opened fire at a school today, according to DPA.

The schoolboy fired two shots – at the ceiling and at the wall, authorities said. There were no casualties, one student was slightly injured. The shooter was arrested.

Almost 300 students and 30 teachers were able to leave the building in the village of Sars without anyone’s help.

The media reported that the school principal persuaded an armed 12-year-old student to lay down his arms. It is alleged that the student secretly took the weapon from his father.

Authorities have not yet reported more details about the incident. According to the Interfax news agency, one of the student’s motives was a desire to intimidate his classmates. Classes at the school were canceled today.

Just a month ago in the city of Perm, located about 1,200 kilometers from Moscow, a law student opened fire with a gun at the university, killing six people and injuring about 20, according to DPA.