What you need to know about moving to Dubai

Changing your place of residence is always a complex and time-consuming process, especially when it comes to moving to another country. The United Arab Emirates is an economically and technologically developed country. It is open to ordinary citizens and businessmen, but not everything is so simple.

Cultural features of the Emirates

High international status, strong economy and comfortable business conditions do not negate the fact that the UAE is a Muslim country with its own traditions.

The laws in the Emirates are strict for everyone: locals and foreigners. Despite the fact that it concerns visitors, it actually closes its eyes to many things. This does not mean that gross violations will go unpunished. The people of Dubai are loyal to the guests and in return rightly expect respect for local values.

What prospects await foreigners

Many foreigners who have moved to the UAE for permanent residence cite a number of specific reasons. We offer to get acquainted with it more closely.

A stable economy and a favorable financial environment. The financial well-being factor attracts a large part of the migrant population. High wages, no income tax, and a stable currency are the conditions you want to strive for;

Profitable real estate investment. The real estate sector in Dubai is very well developed. This is evidenced by high demand, investment activity and stable price growth. So, buyers of local real estate receive not only excellent real estate for living, but also a valuable asset;

High salaries. Qualified professionals in Dubai, as everywhere, are valued, so local companies are willing to pay well;

Migration. There are several options for a foreigner to become a citizen of the Emirates: marriage, study in the country, work, a significant contribution to the country's development and real estate investment;

High security. The Emirates ranks 3rd in terms of security, and Dubai ranks 8th among the safest cities in the world.

Who will be approved to move

Any financially wealthy person without a criminal record and a bad credit history will be approved.

What is the standard of living in Dubai

Dubai is the world’s leading city with a salary, as well as the richest of the Emirates. The cost of real estate in Dubai starts from 3000 to 8100 dollars.