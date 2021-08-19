Unprecedented jump in housing prices in the Black Sea resorts of Bulgaria

According to real estate agency Arco Real Estate, prices for resort real estate on the Black Sea coast in the second quarter rose to 1000 euros per square meter. In the resort of Saints Constantine and Helen on the Northern Black Sea coast, prices already exceed 1,000 euros per square meter. So far, prices on the Southern Black Sea coast are lower, due to which sales for the year increased by 61%. And a sharp increase in sales inevitably leads to higher prices. So experts predict a significant rise in housing prices on the southern Black Sea coast of Bulgaria.

Interestingly, this time the Bulgarians are the main buyers of resort real estate. According to experts, this is due to the pandemic, which closed the borders and narrowed investment opportunities.

The most popular today are two-bedroom apartments in the range from 20 thousand to 30 thousand euros and three-bedroom apartments up to 50-60 thousand euros without service fees. Also often looking for rural houses by the sea at a price of 50 to 70 thousand euros. At the same time, there are almost no secondary sales on the Black Sea coast, and the full occupancy of the complexes creates problems when buying real estate, according to Arco.