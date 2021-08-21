HomeCOVID Travel NewsPortugal is easing anti-epidemic measures two weeks earlier than planned
COVID Travel NewsPORTUGAL

Portugal is easing anti-epidemic measures two weeks earlier than planned

Gleb Parfenenko
Portugal is easing anti-epidemic measures two weeks earlier than planned
iStock by Getty Images / Guliver Photos

According to Reuters, Portugal has decided to ease restrictive measures against the coronavirus, allowing more people to visit restaurants two weeks earlier than planned. The decision was made against the background of accelerating vaccination.

Minister Mariana Vieira announced that the number of people who can stay together indoors in restaurants and cafes has increased from six to eight, and in the open – from 10 to 15.

Cultural events, weddings and baptisms can be organized when the halls are filled to 75 percent of their capacity, instead of 50 percent as before. Cultural facilities, restaurants and other businesses can now operate for up to 2 nights.

Portugal is easing anti-epidemic measures two weeks earlier than planned
Getty

The pandemic is not over yet, Vieira told a news conference. “We must continue to monitor its development and adhere to the necessary behavior to combat the pandemic,” she said.

Negative tests or vaccination certificates are still required for dinner in closed establishments on weekends. The same goes for vacations and hotel accommodation.

In the summer, Portugal stepped up its vaccination campaign after authorities worried in June that there was an increase in infections with the new Delta variant. Since the end of July, the number of new cases has not increased, and a “plateau” of about 3,000 cases per day has been reached. Today, 2,507 new cases of infection were registered, nine of which died in one day.

According to the health ministry, as of Thursday, 70 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated. Immunization of children aged 12-15 will begin tomorrow, so this age group can be fully vaccinated before the start of the school year.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19EuropecoronavirusvaccinationweatherEntry rulesvaccinefireearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International