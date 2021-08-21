Portugal is easing anti-epidemic measures two weeks earlier than planned

According to Reuters, Portugal has decided to ease restrictive measures against the coronavirus, allowing more people to visit restaurants two weeks earlier than planned. The decision was made against the background of accelerating vaccination.

Minister Mariana Vieira announced that the number of people who can stay together indoors in restaurants and cafes has increased from six to eight, and in the open – from 10 to 15.

Cultural events, weddings and baptisms can be organized when the halls are filled to 75 percent of their capacity, instead of 50 percent as before. Cultural facilities, restaurants and other businesses can now operate for up to 2 nights.

The pandemic is not over yet, Vieira told a news conference. “We must continue to monitor its development and adhere to the necessary behavior to combat the pandemic,” she said.

Negative tests or vaccination certificates are still required for dinner in closed establishments on weekends. The same goes for vacations and hotel accommodation.

In the summer, Portugal stepped up its vaccination campaign after authorities worried in June that there was an increase in infections with the new Delta variant. Since the end of July, the number of new cases has not increased, and a “plateau” of about 3,000 cases per day has been reached. Today, 2,507 new cases of infection were registered, nine of which died in one day.

According to the health ministry, as of Thursday, 70 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated. Immunization of children aged 12-15 will begin tomorrow, so this age group can be fully vaccinated before the start of the school year.