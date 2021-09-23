HomePoliticsAnother attempt to block Nord Stream 2. Media: Americans have a new...
Politics

Another attempt to block Nord Stream 2. Media: Americans have a new idea

Yevhenii Podolskyi
In the middle of September Gazprom announced that gas deliveries via Nord Stream-2 won’t start on October 1, as media forecasted. The Americans had a new idea how to block the controversial investment.

New sanctions against Nord Stream 2 could be included in the U.S. defense budget for 2022, which could prevent the pipeline from launching. The document still needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by the president.

The draft has already been passed by the U.S. House Regulatory Committee. Among them was a proposal for new sanctions against the controversial Nord Stream 2, which should prevent its launch.

According to the website, the House wants the president to be required to impose sanctions on companies and individuals involved in the planning, construction and commissioning of Nord Stream 2. In the budget proposal, they also call for an increased U.S. military presence. in Poland, Romania and the Baltic states, as well as for increased cooperation between the U.S. and Ukraine in the titanium field.

On September 6, work was completed on laying a Russian-German gas pipeline on the bottom of the Baltic Sea. Bloomberg reported at the time that gas deliveries via the first string could start on October 1. However, in mid-September, Gazprom’s head Alexey Miller said that supplies via Nord Stream-2 would not start on that day.

