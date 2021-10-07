HomePOLAND"The main decisions are made in Moscow." Prof. Pyotr Grokhmalsky on the...
POLAND

“The main decisions are made in Moscow.” Prof. Pyotr Grokhmalsky on the activities of Lukashenka and Putin

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The element of hybrid war is built in such a way as to block the borders of the Belarusian side. It is about creating a wall between Belarus and those Belarusians who fled from the regime of Lukashenka and Putin, – said prof. Petr Grokhmalsky (political scientist, international relations).

Rick Daems, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, assessed that we are dealing with “artificial migration” on the border with Belarus. During his speech in the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Dams touched upon the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. He said that what was happening there was “organized by the Belarusian authorities by the smuggling of people.”

He noted that Poland has a very difficult situation on the border with Belarus. – This is a scandal, a scandal – hybrid attacks of the Belarusian authorities that increase migration, – said Rick Dam.

“The main decisions are made in Moscow”

Prof. Petr Grokhmalskiy spoke about the situation on Tuesday, when border guards helped a migrant from Congo, who was eight months pregnant and spoke good Russian. “It is clear that here the main decisions are made in Moscow,” he said.

According to the political scientist, “a hybrid war in Russian philosophy is an all-out war.” “It uses the suffering of people and the power of the media, the ability to wage an information war,” the expert on international affairs emphasized.

Later in the conversation, prof. Piotr Grokhmalskiy noted that “the element of hybrid war is built in such a way as to block the borders of the Belarusian side”. “We are talking about creating a wall between Belarus and those Belarusians who fled from the regime of Lukashenka and Putin,” he said.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweathervaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International