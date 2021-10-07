“The main decisions are made in Moscow.” Prof. Pyotr Grokhmalsky on the activities of Lukashenka and Putin

The element of hybrid war is built in such a way as to block the borders of the Belarusian side. It is about creating a wall between Belarus and those Belarusians who fled from the regime of Lukashenka and Putin, – said prof. Petr Grokhmalsky (political scientist, international relations).

Rick Daems, Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, assessed that we are dealing with “artificial migration” on the border with Belarus. During his speech in the Senate of the Republic of Poland, Dams touched upon the situation on the Polish-Belarusian border. He said that what was happening there was “organized by the Belarusian authorities by the smuggling of people.”

He noted that Poland has a very difficult situation on the border with Belarus. – This is a scandal, a scandal – hybrid attacks of the Belarusian authorities that increase migration, – said Rick Dam.

“The main decisions are made in Moscow”

Prof. Petr Grokhmalskiy spoke about the situation on Tuesday, when border guards helped a migrant from Congo, who was eight months pregnant and spoke good Russian. “It is clear that here the main decisions are made in Moscow,” he said.

According to the political scientist, “a hybrid war in Russian philosophy is an all-out war.” “It uses the suffering of people and the power of the media, the ability to wage an information war,” the expert on international affairs emphasized.

Later in the conversation, prof. Piotr Grokhmalskiy noted that “the element of hybrid war is built in such a way as to block the borders of the Belarusian side”. “We are talking about creating a wall between Belarus and those Belarusians who fled from the regime of Lukashenka and Putin,” he said.