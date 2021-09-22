HomePOLANDPoland: We Will Not Allow Nord Stream 2 Launch Without Compliance With...
Poland: We Will Not Allow Nord Stream 2 Launch Without Compliance With EU Legislation

Yevhenii Podolskyi
Shutterstock.com

In an interview with Polish Radio correspondent Beate Pometska, the deputy drew attention to the actions of Gazprom, which is trying to force Brussels to agree to the launch of the gas pipeline by suspending gas supplies to Europe and raising gas prices.

MEP Anna Fotyga stressed that it is now necessary to disturb the empty gas storage facilities.

– That there would not be such a situation when the rulers of the European Union declare that the lesser evil is to admit this type of person to the market. We will not allow this, we will do everything to prevent this from happening. But I believe that this is a deliberate act on the part of the Russian Federation and that is how the game is being played. The European Union should think about sanctions for such actions as soon as possible, – said the former head of Polish diplomacy.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 has already been completed, but certification is still required for gas to pass through it. Consent must be given by the German regulatory authority and then approved by the European Commission. The whole procedure could take months, and Gazprom plans to launch the pipeline on October 1.

The Russian monopoly wants the pipeline to be exclusive, but this is not allowed by EU rules, which, in addition to sharing ownership and transparent tariffs, also require other companies to be granted access to the pipeline.

