37-year-old Dane suspected of killing five people with a bow in Norway (Photo)

Gleb Parfenenko
The man suspected of killing five people with a bow in the Norwegian city of Kongsberg, is a 37-year-old Danish citizen, according to Norwegian police, citing Reuters.

Two people were also injured in last night’s attack, one of whom was a police officer who was not at work. The criminal was detained.

The attacker shot at people in various parts of the city, which is located 68 km northwest of the capital Oslo.

“Police are providing this information through rumors on social media about people who have nothing to do with these horrific acts,” the police said in a statement after declaring the attacker’s nationality without revealing his identity.

While it is supposed that the man acted alone, added in police, but don’t report anything about his possible motives.

The attacks lasted more than half an hour and took place in a “large area” of Kongsberg, including a grocery store, according to Aftenposten, citing police.

According to police, several of them were made of bows and arrows, but it is now being checked whether other weapons were used.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the incident was terrorist. According to them, the detainee cooperated with the investigation.

