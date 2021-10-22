HomeGREAT BRITAINUkraine scares Russia with British missiles
Ukraine scares Russia with British missiles

Gleb Parfenenko
Ukrainian Navy flagship frigate F130 HETMAN SAHAYDACHNIY returns to Practical Harbor in port of Odessa in the morning of July 25, 2020 after completion of Sea Breeze 2020 navy exercises

Ukraine will be able to destroy Russian warships in the event of aggression with new Brimstone missiles, which are expected to be delivered by Britain soon. This was stated in an interview with the site “Oborzevatel”, quoted by RIA Novosti, former Deputy Chief of Staff of Ukraine Igor Romanenko.

The news of the expected sale of British weapons to this Eastern European country was reported by The Times yesterday.

The air-to-ground Brimstone missiles, developed by a consortium of MDBA weapons specifically for the British Air Force and can hit multiple targets at once. The agreement on the supply of new weapons was signed in June.

According to General Romanenko, Ukraine will now have the opportunity to destroy the “big enemy ship” – that is, Russia. According to him, the new missiles will help the country to wage an “asymmetric war” against a much larger manpower and weapons of the enemy.

