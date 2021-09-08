Ukraine adopted a law on cryptocurrencies

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the second reading the draft law “3637” On Virtual Assets “, which aims to regulate the market of virtual assets in Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was supported by 276 people’s deputies at the September 8 sitting.

As noted in the explanatory note of the document, its relevance is due to the fact that the market of virtual assets in Ukraine is actually already formed and exists for several years, but is completely outside the legal field of the state.

The bill should regulate the regulation of the virtual assets market and its participants, the explanatory note said. It also regulates the legal status of virtual assets and the civil relations between individuals and legal entities that arise from the use of digital assets.

The bill defines the legal status and requirements for service providers related to virtual assets. This applies to the storage and / or administration of virtual assets or instruments that allow them to be controlled, as well as their exchange, sale and transfer.