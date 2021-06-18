The owner of the first BDSM club in Ukraine destroyed 5 common myths about the subculture

In Kiev, on the street. Zankovetskaya opened a new closed BDSM club BiBar. At the opening party of the conceptual place, the capital’s influencers and media representatives gathered, who were first shown the space, presented positions from the thematic menu of the institution, and also told about the rules and taboos of the institution.

The first principle: everything that was in the BiBar remains in the BiBar. Therefore, immediately upon entering the club, the phones of all visitors are placed in special bags with a clip-lock, which guarantees privacy and security for each guest. The club also has an age limit of 21+. In addition, they strictly adhere to the rules and laws of the subculture.

The owner of BiBar, Oleg Sokolov, spoke about them in more detail, naming the most common myths and stereotypes about BDSM culture.

BDSM is a perversion.

Psychological studies have shown that BDSM (from English bondage, domination, submission, sadomaschism) is not a perversion, but a psychosexual subculture based on the exchange of power during erotic role-playing games. As sexologists note, the whole society is built on the principle of “dominance-submission”: educator-student, subordinate-boss, parent-child. Therefore, it is logical that psychological aspects are carried over to people’s sexual fantasies.

BDSM is pain and wounds.

Many associate BDSM exclusively with the picture imposed by the porn industry: pain, blood and violence. In fact, BDSM is, first of all, about aesthetics, beauty, show and pleasure, which is achieved by various practices. When starting them, all participants comply with the BDR rule – safety, voluntariness and rationality. None of the practices, while observing safety precautions, will not harm the health of the participants in the game.

In BDSM practices, partners are sure to spank and beat each other.

Not at all necessary. There are at least about a dozen practices and their types that are based on the philosophy and rules of BDSM, but do not include gross physical impact. For example, in the Crazy Menu of the BiBar club there is a position “Wax & Fire”, when specific, but pleasant sensations arise from the effect on the body of the cold ice and fire of special candles for wax play. Or, for example, the Japanese art of body fixation – shibari, which is also part of the BDSM culture and is tied to trust and complete transfer of control to a partner.

BDSM means sex.

No, in BDSM culture, the highest degree of pleasure is achieved through the implementation of fantasy scenarios, role-playing games and aesthetics. In BDSM clubs, as a rule, there is no sex; visitors come there for other experiences.

You need to be able to do BDSM.

The main thing is the awareness and acceptance of your fantasies, even the most ambiguous ones. Further, it is important to know and understand the laws of BDSM. And to be able to translate your sexual ideas into life will help thematic clubs, master classes or individual sessions with themes. All of this can be tried anonymously, online or offline.

One such place where privacy and security comes first is the BiBar club, where fans of BDSM culture, open or latent, can try new things and realize their sexual fantasies.

“A person recovers by giving free rein to his sexuality,” – it is difficult to argue with this statement of Sigmund Freud, – says the owner of BiBar Oleg Sokolov. “And a place has finally appeared in Kiev where there is every chance to reveal your sensuality, to discover the world of new pleasures and practices.”