The first BDSM club will appear in Kiev. On the menu – spanking, shibari, foot fetish and more

Today, Ukrainians are increasingly beginning to talk openly about sex, and the embodiment of sexual fantasies ceases to be something shameful and taboo in society. According to sexologists, one of the most popular subcultures is BDSM. According to Pornhub, in 2020 Ukraine entered the top 15 countries in terms of interest in this area. The founders of the country’s first BDSM club BiBar were among the first to support the interest of Ukrainians in this subculture and set themselves the goal of bringing BDSM in Ukraine to a qualitatively new level with clear rules and boundaries.

“It will be a closed club for fans of BDSM culture. A place for those who want to try something new, tickle their nerves, and join the BDSM culture correctly and safely. A space in which people can openly express and realize their fantasies, – says Oleg Sokolov, owner of BiBar. – This place is about aesthetics, beauty and show. We are used to associating BDSM exclusively with a picture imposed by the porn industry: pain, blood and violence. In fact, this is about sensuality and empathy, about accepting your “demons” and the ability not to be ashamed of your desires. Everything that happens in BDSM practices happens by mutual consent. And BiBar is a territory where a guest can watch a show, which has no analogues in Ukraine, and, if desired, take part in performances”.

BiBar will have three themed rooms. One of the main rules of the BDSM club is that photography and video filming is prohibited inside, which guarantees confidentiality and security for each guest. Guests of the establishment will be able to order one or more items from the Crazy menu. In it – flagellation (spanking), shibari (the art of fixing the body), foot fetish, BDSM tea drinking and a number of other erotic fantasies and scenarios. The entire staff of the club will meet guests in themed outfits and play with the audience according to the rules and scenarios of BDSM culture.

It should be noted that a few years ago a hotel for role-playing games Cherry Twins was opened in Kiev, where 5 rooms out of 7 are devoted to BDSM topics. According to its founder, the numbers are popular, and every year Ukrainians are becoming more and more loyal to the manifestation of their sexual desires.

So, society is becoming more and more open in matters of sex and everything connected with it, and conversations about erotic fantasies and the desire to try something new are less and less perceived as something vulgar and shameful.

“A person recovers by giving free rein to his sexuality” – it is difficult to argue with this statement of Sigmund Freud, – says the owner of BiBar. “And the chance to reveal their sensuality, to discover the world of new pleasures and practices for the people of Kiev and guests of the capital will appear very soon”.

BDSM (BDSM from English – bondage, domination, submission, sadomasachism) is not a perversion, which has been proven by a number of studies, including those conducted by the American Psychiatric Association. It is a psychosexual subculture based on the exchange of power during erotic role-playing games. Roles in BDSM games are distributed as top and bottom – those who dominate and those who obey, respectively. Those who like both obey and subordinate are called switches (from the English switch – to change).

