HomePoliticsStupid "Crimean platforms": Russia will wait for responsible leaders in Ukraine -...
PoliticsRUSSIAUKRAINE

Stupid “Crimean platforms”: Russia will wait for responsible leaders in Ukraine – Dmitry Medvedev

Gleb Parfenenko
Stupid
MOSCOW REGION, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 27, 2021: United Russia Party chairman, Russian Security Council deputy chairman Dmitry Medvedev is seen during an interview with the RT television network in the Gorki residence. Yekaterina Shtukina/POOL/TASS Ðîññèÿ. Ìîñêîâñêàÿ îáëàñòü. Ïðåäñåäàòåëü ïàðòèè "Åäèíàÿ Ðîññèÿ", çàìåñòèòåëü ïðåäñåäàòåëÿ Ñîâåòà áåçîïàñíîñòè ÐÔ Äìèòðèé Ìåäâåäåâ âî âðåìÿ èíòåðâüþ òåëåêàíàëó Russia Today â ðåçèäåíöèè "Ãîðêè". Åêàòåðèíà Øòóêèíà/POOL/ÒÀÑÑ

Russia will wait until responsible leaders appear in Ukraine, focusing on building equal and mutually beneficial relations, rather than a total confrontation with Russia on the verge of war, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in the article. “Why contacts with the current Ukrainian administration are meaningless,” the Kommersant newspaper wrote on Monday.

It is necessary to wait until responsible leaders appear in Ukraine, aimed at building equal and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, and not at a total confrontation with Russia on the verge of fire and the installation of stupid “Crimean platforms” designed to stun the country’s population and inflate “before the election,” Medvedev said.

“Russia knows how to wait. We are patient people, “he added.

Medvedev stressed that Ukraine is now under direct foreign control and is completely dependent on the West – from cash “handouts” to direct control of intelligence services.

“Ukraine is under direct foreign control. In addition, governance is much tougher than the interaction between the USSR and individual socialist countries in a certain period, “the official wrote.

The Soviet Union has given its geopolitical allies “sufficient space to shape domestic policy, realizing that otherwise it could end in tragic developments,” for example, in 1956 in Hungary or in 1968 in Czechoslovakia, Medvedev said. “Simple pragmatic logic,” he said. “Dependence in Ukraine is total – from infusions into their economy (donations from the US and the EU) to direct control over the Ukrainian secret services (their patrons from the US),” the official added.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International