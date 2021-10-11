Russia will wait until responsible leaders appear in Ukraine, focusing on building equal and mutually beneficial relations, rather than a total confrontation with Russia on the verge of war, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in the article. “Why contacts with the current Ukrainian administration are meaningless,” the Kommersant newspaper wrote on Monday.

It is necessary to wait until responsible leaders appear in Ukraine, aimed at building equal and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, and not at a total confrontation with Russia on the verge of fire and the installation of stupid “Crimean platforms” designed to stun the country’s population and inflate “before the election,” Medvedev said.

“Russia knows how to wait. We are patient people, “he added.

Medvedev stressed that Ukraine is now under direct foreign control and is completely dependent on the West – from cash “handouts” to direct control of intelligence services.

“Ukraine is under direct foreign control. In addition, governance is much tougher than the interaction between the USSR and individual socialist countries in a certain period, “the official wrote.

The Soviet Union has given its geopolitical allies “sufficient space to shape domestic policy, realizing that otherwise it could end in tragic developments,” for example, in 1956 in Hungary or in 1968 in Czechoslovakia, Medvedev said. “Simple pragmatic logic,” he said. “Dependence in Ukraine is total – from infusions into their economy (donations from the US and the EU) to direct control over the Ukrainian secret services (their patrons from the US),” the official added.