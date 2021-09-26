Leaders of Egypt and Ukraine discussed bilateral relations, regional crises

HomeEGYPTLeaders of Egypt and Ukraine discussed bilateral relations, regional crises
Зеленський підтверджує прагнення України до координації з Єгиптом в різних областях

Yevhenii Podolskyi

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi received by telephone his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss several topics of mutual interest.

During the conversation, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially economic, investment and trade, in addition to promoting security cooperation between the two countries to ensure common interests.

Both leaders also reviewed recent developments on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the conversation, President Al-Sisi praised the dynamics recently achieved in bilateral relations between Egypt and Ukraine, stressing his desire to improve these relations by including various possible aspects of cooperation.

He also noted Egypt’s interest in cooperation with Ukraine in the food industry, wheat elevators, ports, energy and tourism, as well as in the creation of joint investment projects.

In turn, the President of Ukraine confirmed his country’s readiness to coordinate and consult with Egypt in various fields, in order to strengthen cooperation relations between the two friendly countries, according to an official representative of the Egyptian presidency.

Zelenskiy welcomed Egypt’s efforts to ensure stability and security in the Middle East and the African continent, as well as countering illegal immigration to Europe.

