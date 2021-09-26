Egyptian government discusses ways to increase inbound tourist flow from Ukraine

Khaled El-Anani, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt, met with Ayman El-Gamal, Ambassador of Egypt to Ukraine, to discuss ways to increase tourist flow to Egypt from Ukraine in the coming period, especially in winter.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Tourism Affairs, the Assistant Minister for Technical Affairs and the General Curator of the General Directorate of International Relations and Agreements of the Ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed the activation of a joint action plan to increase the inbound tourist flow from the Ukrainian market to Egypt. It was also decided that the ministry will organize a number of tourism, cultural and artistic events in Ukraine to promote Egypt’s tourism destinations in cooperation with the Egyptian ministries of foreign affairs and culture. In addition, Egypt will take part in a number of tourism exhibitions in Ukraine in the coming period.

They also discussed preparations for the participation of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a tourism exhibition to be held in Ukraine next October.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Ukraine ranked second among the markets exporting tourism to Egypt. Ukraine also became one of the first countries to export tourists to Egypt after resuming travel in July 2020. This confirms the confidence of the Ukrainian state and citizens of Ukraine in the precautionary and preventive measures, as well as sanitary control, which were applied in the Egyptian resorts.