Home EGYPT

Egypt and Ukraine discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism

Ukrainians were among the first to visit Egypt after the resumption of inbound tourism in early July 2020

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anani met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Cairo Yevhen Mykytenko on Thursday to discuss strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries.

Ukraine was the second market for tourism exports to Egypt before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It was also one of the first countries to export tourists to Egypt after the resumption of inbound tourism in early July 2020.

The ambassador praised the Egyptian government’s continued support for the tourism sector, including the vaccination of tourism workers, and strict hygiene measures.

  New archaeological discovery awaits tourists in Egypt

He added that Egypt is one of the most important tourist destinations for Ukrainians.

Follow us on Google News

Also read

Lithuania reaffirms support for Georgia and Ukraine’s NATO membership

GEORGIA
Vilnius strongly supports the accession of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte at a...
Read more

The Egyptian ship INSPECTA-7 sank in the Gulf of Suez near Ras Garab

EGYPT
An oil ship sank off the coast of Ras Garab on the Egyptian side of the Red Sea early Wednesday morning, killing the captain. Egyptian...
Read more

Actual

Ukraine and Egypt signed an agreement on mutual admission of convicts

EGYPT
Ukraine and the Arab Republic of Egypt have signed an agreement on the admission of convicts. The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine confirmed this...

A meeting was held between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Ukraine

TADJIKISTAN
On June 1, 2021, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirodzhiddin Mukhriddin met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of...

Sailing HIGH LIFE REGATTA 2021 was held in Kiev on a grand scale

UKRAINE
This weekend in Kiev, a spectacular sailing HIGH LIFE REGATTA 2021 and a loud party in honor of her took place on the embankment...

The exhibition “Angels of the Black Sea” will take place in Kiev, dedicated to Ukrainian military aviation

UKRAINE
In Kiev, at the State Museum of Aviation. Antonov will host a unique photo exhibition "Angels of the Black Sea" by the famous military...
Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Last news

Diplomatic International Portal. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

MORE STORIES

Humanitarian Aid and Efforts to Combat COVID-19

Ukraine has invited French business to participate in the Great Construction

Indonesia launches COVID-19 saliva testing

Indonesia launches COVID-19 saliva testing