Egypt and Ukraine discussed strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism

Ukrainians were among the first to visit Egypt after the resumption of inbound tourism in early July 2020

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anani met with Ukrainian Ambassador to Cairo Yevhen Mykytenko on Thursday to discuss strengthening cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries.

Ukraine was the second market for tourism exports to Egypt before the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It was also one of the first countries to export tourists to Egypt after the resumption of inbound tourism in early July 2020.

The ambassador praised the Egyptian government’s continued support for the tourism sector, including the vaccination of tourism workers, and strict hygiene measures.

He added that Egypt is one of the most important tourist destinations for Ukrainians.