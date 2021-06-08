Home UKRAINE

Biden invited Zelensky to Washington

During a telephone conversation, US President Joe Biden invited his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to pay a visit to Washington in July.

Zelensky announced this on his Twitter page.

According to the President of Ukraine, he is “looking forward” to meeting with a colleague from the United States to discuss opportunities for expanding strategic cooperation between Washington and Kyiv.

Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and noted Volodymyr Zelensky’s leadership in implementing fundamental reforms in the country aimed at realizing the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Ukrainian people.

He assured that Ukraine’s position will be taken into account when discussing strategic issues in NATO, as well as planned top-level events. Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the importance of providing the Ukrainian state with an Action Plan for Alliance membership.

The heads of state also discussed energy security. The President of the United States stressed that he was opposed to the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project.

