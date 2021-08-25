A large-scale promotional campaign of Ukraine has started on the BBC Global News website

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba spoke about the beginning of the information campaign of Ukraine on the BBC to the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, which aims to form a stable positive image of our country abroad.

The project consists of four components: an advertising campaign on the official website of bbc.com, the creation of a special section on Ukraine, showing a promotional video of Ukraine on BBC Global News in four regions of the world and a study of Ukraine’s perception among AdScore.

The total audience of BBC Global News reaches 121 million people.

Ukraine’s promotional campaign on the BBC will last until November. It is designed for viewers in the world’s financial and business capitals and will be launched for key economic events in the world. Its target audience is international business, potential investors, entrepreneurs, owners of international technology and financial corporations.

“Millions of people around the world will see the new Ukraine – a country of innovators, engineers, inventors and creative entrepreneurs who are shaping the agenda of technological change not only in Ukraine but also in the region. In cooperation with the BBC editorial team, we are creating a special section on Ukraine, open to partnerships, investments and international projects. Promoting Ukraine’s positive image abroad is one of the six key priorities of our Foreign Policy Strategy, ”said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, announcing the start of the campaign.

The project is implemented by the joint efforts of the state and business to associate Ukraine in the world with technology and innovation, new economic opportunities, investment prospects. Dmytro Kuleba thanked all Ukrainian companies that supported the project and invited the rest of Ukrainian business to join.

The creative partners of the campaign were the international agency Saatchi & Saatchi Ukraine and the team of Ukrainian videographer Nazar Dorosh.

The project is implemented by the Ukrainian Association of Business and Trade in partnership with Ukrainian companies Asters, Biosphere Corporation, Depositphotos, DTEK, Sigma Software Group, Smart Holding and SoftServe with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine without the state budget.