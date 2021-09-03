HomeLifeStyleDutch city authorities want to ban McDonalds and other fast food
Dutch city authorities want to ban McDonalds and other fast food

Authorities in five cities in the Netherlands are insisting on legal procedures banning the sale and supply of unhealthy food, so-called fast food, to fast food restaurants in an attempt to combat obesity, according to the NL Times.

These are Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, Utrecht and Ed. Authorities in the cities have sent a letter to Secretary of State for Health, Welfare and Sports Paul Blockheis requesting an expansion of powers, including a reduction in the number of fast food restaurants.

It is noted that the issue of banning fast food in fast food restaurants is difficult, as cities have little opportunity to reduce their number in accordance with environmental legislation.

“Because we see food as an individual choice, municipalities and the government cannot interfere with it through environmental laws,” said Annika de Ruiter, an associate professor at the University of Amsterdam, to RTL Nieuws.

The Department of Health, Welfare and Sports is working with municipalities to help improve the food environment in the regions. Part of this will be to study the issue of granting additional powers to the regions, according to BGNES.

