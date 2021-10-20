Pentagon chief: Russia cannot block Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO

HomeInternational organizationsNATOPentagon chief: Russia cannot block Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO
Gleb Parfenenko
epa09531574 U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (R) and Ukrainian Defence Minister Andriy Taran (L) visit a pantheon commemorating fallen defenders of Ukraine prior to their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 October 2021. EPA/GLEB GARANICH / POOL

No third country has a veto on Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO. This was insisted on by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at a press conference following yesterday’s visit to Kyiv, when he was asked about Russia’s objections to Ukraine’s accession to the Western military alliance, Reuters reports.

Austin stressed: “No third country has the right to veto a decision on NATO membership. Ukraine, as you have heard my words before, has the right to determine its own future foreign policy, and we expect that they will be able to do so without any foreign policy. intervention”.

Austin also noted that Russia has started a conflict in eastern Ukraine and is an obstacle to its peaceful resolution.

