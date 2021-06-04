Home GEORGIA

Lithuania reaffirms support for Georgia and Ukraine’s NATO membership

Vilnius strongly supports the accession of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Simonyte at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, where she arrived in preparation for the bloc summit to be held on June 14.

According to her, Lithuania stands for the “open door” policy in NATO. “In this context, we will strongly support Ukraine and Georgia,” she said.

Simonyte also noted that Lithuania has increased its financial contribution to NATO activities and will continue to take steps in this direction in the next 10 years, supporting the global missions and operations of the alliance.

  A meeting was held between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Ukraine

Lithuania joined NATO in 2004 along with Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia and Latvia.

