Germany has called on NATO to start threatening Russia

NATO must demonstrate to Russia its readiness to use weapons if necessary. This was announced by German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karenbauer on Deutschlandfunk Radio.

“No one should think of attacking the alliance’s partners in the Baltics and the Black Sea,” she said.

The German Defense Minister noted that Moscow is systematically violating the airspace of these countries, so special attention should be paid to its protection. She also accused Russia of constant cyberattacks and fomenting a migration crisis on Belarus’ border with EU countries.

Russia claims that it has no aggressive plans against any country, and that all flights of Russian aircraft are carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other countries.

At the same time, Russia laments NATO’s unprecedented activity on its borders. The Kremlin has said that the North Atlantic Alliance regularly conducts exercises and simulates hostilities with the Russian military.