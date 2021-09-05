Violent clashes in Montenegro over new Serbian Church Metropolitan (Video)

Fierce clashes in Montenegro over the enthronement of a Serbian Church deputy. Hundreds of protesters blocked a number of roads and erected barricades.

Tensions arose over the church’s enthronement ceremony of Metropolitan Ioaniki of Montenegro and Primorye at the Cetinje Monastery.

Opponents of the Serbian Church have opposed the enthronement, demanding withdrawal from the patriarchate since 2006, when Montenegro became independent.

Montenegrin media cite unofficial information that the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro will ask Serbian Patriarch Porphyry to postpone the enthronement ceremony from Cetinje to Podgorica due to the danger of accidents.