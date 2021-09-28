Triple holiday in Mexico: the country celebrates the 200th anniversary of independence

On the occasion of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of Mexico’s independence in Sokal Square in the Mexican capital in the presence of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a grand historical spectacle took place, according to Agence France-Presse.

September 27 marked the 200th anniversary of the entry of the rebel army into the city of Mexico in 1821, which marked the beginning of independence.

“What happened on this day 200 years ago marked our political secession from Spain forever,” left-wing President Lopez Obrador told the nation.

Fireworks, music, and lighting effects were used to recreate episodes of Mexican history, from pre-Hispanic cultures to the War of Independence (1810-1821). The spectacle was part of events organized by the Mexican government in honor of three important anniversaries: 700 years since the founding of Mexico City (Tenochtitlana), 500 years since the beginning of Spanish colonization and 200 years of independence.

In 2019, Lopez Obrador demanded that Spain apologize for colonizing Mexico. Madrid flatly refused, stating that the Conquest could not be evaluated in terms of today’s ideas and concepts.